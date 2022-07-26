S’pore Will Roll Out Covid-19 Vaccines For Kids Aged 4 & Below Around Q4 2022

Covid-19 Vaccinations For Children Aged 4 & Below In Preparation, Says MOH

The deaths of two children aged 12 and below from Covid-19 complications in the last two months have raised the question of extending vaccinations to more kids, especially those aged below four.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) told Channel NewsAsia (CNA) that it is currently preparing to roll out vaccines “towards the fourth quarter of the year”.

It also noted that the deaths of children from Covid-19 are comparable to other infectious diseases.

Preparations to extend Covid-19 vaccinations to children aged below 4

According to CNA, the ministry is making “necessary preparations” to roll out the vaccines to kids between six months and four years old.

It was previously announced that MOH, along with the Health Sciences Authority and the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination, were reviewing the safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines for those aged five and below.

Here’s a look at past deaths that made headlines in the last four weeks.

An 18-month-old boy passed away from Covid-19 complications on 27 Jun. His cause of death was encephalitis, otherwise known as brain inflammation.

Then on 17 Jul, a four-year-old girl passed away from pneumonia induced by Covid-19.

Though some parents may be worried at the news of the two cases, MOH noted that the death rates of children from Covid-19 are not statistically significantly higher than pneumonia and influenza.

The two deaths mean that there were three deaths per 100,000 cases in a year for children aged up to four, compared to 99 deaths per 100,000 cases for those aged 40 and above.

In 2018 and 2019, there were 3.1 deaths of children aged up to four from pneumonia and influenza.

Covid-19 infection rates among children

Since the pandemic, infection rates for these two illnesses have decreased significantly due to public health measures combating the Covid-19 spread.

A total of 64,000 Covid-19 cases, or 3.9% of all cases, involved children under five years.

Most children aged below four infected with Covid-19 also recover “uneventfully” at home, MOH added. Just 0.022% of them required oxygen supplementation or had to stay in the intensive care unit.

On the other hand, 0.17% of patients in the 40 and above age group needed ICU care.

Vaccination for the vulnerable group

Though Omicron is more transmissible, it does not appear to lead to more severe illness for most of the population.

Regardless, preparations are underway to vaccinate children below five years, who are more vulnerable than older children but still more resilient than older patients.

