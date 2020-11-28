Singapore Confirms 6 New Covid-19 Cases On 28 Nov

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 6 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday (28 Nov), bringing our national tally to 58,205.

Of the 6 cases, there are:

1 community case

5 imported cases

0 cases living in workers’ dorm

All 5 imported cases tested positive for the Covid-19 while they were serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHN).

The lone community case was picked up during MOH’s surveillance testing of stall owners in and around Tekka Centre.

The stallholder reportedly tested positive after a serological test, suggesting that it’s a past infection.

4 imported cases reported yesterday

Yesterday (27 Nov), MOH reported 4 new cases in Singapore, all of which were imported from overseas. Here’s a more detailed breakdown of the cases:

1 Singaporean who returned from India

2 Permanent Residents who arrived from India and Indonesia

1 Work Pass holder who arrived from India.

Notably, there were no local cases even though a Singaporean in the community had tested positive the day before and was found to have dined at a Tampines restaurant with 12 other family members.

Continue adhering to Covid-19 measures

The new community case reported today might cause concern for some.

However, the silver lining in this is surely the fact that it is likely a past infection, and that no fresh cases were detected.

In any case, this underscores the importance of MOH’s surveillance efforts, which helps to proactively pick up and identify cases, both past and present.

Featured image adapted from Unsplash.