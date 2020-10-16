9 New Covid-19 Cases On 16 Oct

As Singapore continues on its roadmap to Phase 3, cases have gone down to what they were in mid-Mar. We’re even setting up air travel bubbles with other countries like Hong Kong.

Regardless, the domestic situation is that we should remain vigilant, as community spread of Covid-19 still exists. Cases may be low, but not zero.

On Friday (16 Oct), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there are 9 new Covid-19 cases, 1 of them locally-transmitted.

The other 8 cases are imported.

1 locally-transmitted Covid-19 case on 16 Oct

There’s 1 local case today, a person who resides in a dormitory.

MOH confirmed no community cases today. Yesterday, there were 2 community cases, both linked to a previous case.

8 imported cases

There are also 8 imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

While imported cases remain higher, they have low risk of infecting the wider community due to our quarantine practices.

Singapore & Hong Kong to set up air travel bubble

In some positive news, the Ministry of Transport confirmed yesterday that Singapore and Hong Kong have reached an agreement in principle to set up an air travel bubble.

This will allow travellers from both countries to visit, with no restrictions on their stay. There won’t be any SHN or quarantine required.

However, they must have a negative Covid-19 test result before travel.

Additionally, the regulations are subject to change.

MOH will provide more updates on today’s Covid-19 cases at night.

