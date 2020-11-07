7 Covid-19 Cases On 7 Nov

There’s a chance that we can get clubbing and karaoke back soon, but there’ll be many measures in place.

These include Covid-19 tests before entering the premises, and frequent spot-checks by authorities.

However, these are things we’ll have to get used to in a ‘new normal’. Face masks aren’t going away, and they’ve likely helped in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there are 7 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday (7 Nov), all imported.

Source

As with yesterday, there are no locally-transmitted cases.

Covid-19 cases on 7 Nov

All 7 cases were put on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, MOH said.

Yesterday, there were 4 cases of imports, who’d arrived from the following countries:

United States

France

The Philippines

United Kingdom

Pilot programme for nightlife establishments

On Friday (6 Nov) the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced a pilot programme for nightlife establishments.

These places, which include pubs, karaoke places, nightclubs, will be subject to strict safe management measures.

Among the measures are:

Customers must wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking

No alcohol sold or consumed after 10.30pm

Negative Covid-19 tests for karaoke lounge & nightclub customers 24 hours before end of activity

CCTVs must be turned on and cover common areas as well as rooms, with recordings stored for at least 28 days

Failure to adhere to them will result in the establishment being taken off the pilot.

5,000 airport workers test negative for Covid-19

Following 2 cases of Changi Airport workers testing positive for Covid-19, authorities announced that they’ll test all airport workers who come in contact with travellers.

A one-time test of about 5,000 workers revealed zero cases, they said in a statement on Friday (6 Nov).

Another 33 workers who couldn’t make it for the testing are temporarily suspended until they test negative.

Workers will continue to get routine testing every 2 weeks, from 1 Nov onwards.

MOH will provide more updates on the daily cases at night.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Twitter.