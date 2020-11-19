4 New Covid-19 Cases On 19 Nov

As of yesterday (18 Nov), Singapore had gone 8 days without new local Covid-19 cases. This may not last, although we can be proud for now for how we’ve done amidst resurgences in other countries.

On Thursday (19 Nov), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reports 4 new Covid-19 cases, all imported.

There are no locally-transmitted cases for the 9th day in a row.

All 4 new Covid-19 cases are imported, MOH said.

They were either on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) from the time they arrived in Singapore or were isolated upon arrival.

Those on SHN were tested during their stay.

Yesterday’s imported cases arrived from Bangladesh, India, and Myanmar.

8 people investigated for false declarations when entering Singapore

This is a reminder that false declarations when entering Singapore is taken extremely seriously.

It’s especially because it concerns public health and our efforts in containing Covid-19.

While we cannot halt all travellers from entering the country, we have strict rules on them, including monitoring.

That 8 people have allegedly made false declarations is a public health concern, and they’ll be dealt with severely if the allegations are proven.

MOH will give additional details on today’s cases at night.

