Dog in Thailand suffers seizure at night, owner wakes up in time to perform CPR

Man in Thailand wakes up to perform CPR on dog suffering seizure

A peaceful slumber quickly turned into a life-or-death situation for one man and his dog in Thailand.

According to security footage shared on TikTok, the incident took place on Sunday (16 March) at 11.37pm.

In the clip, the man can be seen sleeping on the floor in his bedroom next to numerous pet dogs.

Suddenly, one of his dogs, named Qilin, jerked awake. Its eyes wide open, the dog slowly opened its mouth and began to spasm.

The other dogs also sprung awake, noticing their companion now suffering a full-on seizure.

The man shifted slightly in his slumber, still unaware of Qilin’s condition.

According to the caption, he only jumped awake when one of his other dogs alerted him that Qilin was suffering.

As the man held his pet, he noticed that Qilin had peed itself, had bloodshot eyes, and was breathing through its mouth.

Performed CPR to revive his beloved pet

According to the man, he began performing CPR on his dog when it froze up and he no longer detected a heartbeat.

Fearing the worst, the man began to say goodbye to Qilin, telling it to rest peacefully.

Fortunately, the pup revived and managed to stand unassisted at 11:41pm, just under five minutes after it suffered the seizure.

Qilin then gave its owner some loving attention as it wagged its tail happily.

In a Facebook post, the man said he had adopted Qilin back in 2016 when it was around two years old.

After nearly ten years, the man knows his dog does not have a lot of time left.

Prior to the seizure, the canine had a host of health issues that required medical attention, including surgery for a benign tumour.

After taking Qilin to the vet, the man vowed to take care of his beloved pet the best he could and cherish the time they had left together.

Also read: Husky in Philippines walks long distance by itself to visit regular clinic

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @fruli_group on TikTok.