Crane Falls From 30th Floor Onto Moving Train In Taiwan, 1 Killed & 8 Hospitalised

Crane Falls From Construction Site Onto Moving Train In Taichung, Taiwan On 10 May

On Wednesday (10 May) afternoon, a crane fell from a construction site in Taichung, Taiwan onto a moving train, killing one and injuring eight.

The reasons for the collapse remain unclear, but the authorities have already stopped ongoing works at the construction site pending an investigation.

According to Central News Agency (CNA), the incident occurred at a construction site located at the intersection of Wenxin South 5th Road and Wenxin Road in Taichung City’s Nantun District.

A crane had reportedly fallen from a height of more than 30 stories onto the moving train near Feng-le Park Station, Taipei Times reports.

The fallen crane ripped through the side of the train, leaving sheets of metal torn and glass windows shattered.

The front of the train was also severely damaged.

Footage of the incident has since been making rounds on social media, showing precisely how the massive crane fell.

Another video shows the wreckage of the cabin after the crane had crashed through it.

1 dead, 8 injured

According to Taiwan News, two of the eight injured individuals were primary school students. They suffered cuts to their feet from falling glass, with another foreign national incurring head lacerations.

Meanwhile, a 52-year-old female passenger tragically lost her life — she was trapped under the carriage as a result of the accident. After extracting her from the rubble, first responders discovered she had severe head trauma and no vital signs.

They then placed her in an ambulance but she passed away before reaching the hospital.

According to the Taichung Fire Brigade, the train was moving when the boom fell, causing her to fall out of the carriage.

The construction site has reportedly been ordered to halt all work pending an investigation.

