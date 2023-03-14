Crane Topples At Boon Lay Project Site, Operator Suffers Minor Abrasions

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Crane Topples At Boon Lay Project Site On 13 Mar

Towering structures come to mind when we hear the word ‘crane’.

A crane at a Boon Lay project site, however, was anything but towering following a recent incident.

Pictures circulating on social media show a blue crane toppled on its side at an ExxonMobile project site.

Thankfully, no one was injured apart from the crane operator, who suffered minor abrasions.

Crane topples at ExxonMobil project site at Boon Lay

On Monday (13 Mar), pictures of the toppled crane were shared on the Complaint Singapore Unrestricted Facebook group.

The picture shows a blue crane lying on its sides, with its vertical extensions sprawled on the ground.

The crane’s rear was also propped up by the base of the boom.

In the caption, the OP shared that the incident occurred as the operator failed to extend the outriggers, which help to balance the crane.

The Facebook user also said that the incident happened at an “Exxon Site” along Shipyard Road in Boon Lay.

Operator suffers ‘minor abrasions’ but cleared to resume work

Responding to MS News queries, an ExxonMobil spokesperson said the incident happened on Monday (13 Mar) at a lubricant plant project site at 35 Shipyard Road.

The crane in question was operated by a contractor.

Thankfully, the crane operator only suffered “minor abrasions” and was deemed fit to return to work after receiving “immediate medical attention”.

No one else was injured as a result of the incident.

The spokesperson also said that all work at the project site was stopped following the incident. The company is also working with the relevant authorities in their investigations.

Moving forward, ExxonMobil will also work closely with the contractor company to make sure the “appropriate next steps” are taken.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.