Man dies at US intersection where his wife was also killed, had petitioned for traffic lights

Man in US dies in car crash at same intersection where his wife lost her life

In a tragic turn of events, an 82-year-old man in the United States (US), who had been advocating for a traffic light at an intersection where his wife lost her life, has now died in a car crash at the same location.

According to 9News, the fatal crash occurred on Monday (2 March), around two years after his wife’s death at the same intersection in Denver, Colorado.

A fatal accident where his wife also died

Gerry Goldberg had been on his way to meet his cousin for lunch at the New York Deli News diner in south Denver when he unexpectedly failed to arrive.

Known for his punctuality, his cousin grew concerned and made several attempts to contact him, but there was no response.

Later that day, she received the news that her cousin had been involved in the crash and did not survive.

The accident, which involved two vehicles, occurred at approximately 11.52am.

Police reported no other injuries at the scene, and Mr Goldberg was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Petition for traffic lights after wife’s death

Mr Goldberg’s wife, Andie, was killed in May 2024 while jogging near the same intersection.

She was struck by a car, which led Mr Goldberg to launch a petition for the installation of a traffic light at the intersection in hopes of preventing similar incidents in the future.

In a previous interview, Mr Goldberg shared that securing the traffic light would help bring closure, ensuring that his wife’s death led to positive change.

“That she didn’t die for no reason, that something good has come out of this. That will help everyone,” he said in November 2025.

While the petition gained support, it also faced opposition from some local residents, who expressed concerns that a traffic light could lead to increased congestion in their neighbourhoods.

The intersection also lies at the boundary of two jurisdictions, Cherry Hills Village and Greenwood Village, complicating the approval process.

City expediting traffic light study

In response to Mr Goldberg’s death, the Cherry Hills Village City Council has decided to expedite the evaluation of the need for a traffic light at the intersection.

A study is now underway to determine if current conditions meet the Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) standards for installing a traffic signal on a state highway.

The City Council has also directed staff to collaborate closely with Greenwood Village to review the situation and explore potential next steps.

The City expressed its commitment to thoroughly evaluate all available data and work with regional partners to enhance the safety and well-being of the community.

It also extended heartfelt condolences to the Goldberg family and all those affected by this tragic loss.

Featured image adapted from 9News.