Crescent Girls’ School Seeking Muslim Vendor To Provide Halal Meals For Students And Staff

Recess is arguably the most highly anticipated period in a student’s timetable. Besides grabbing a bite, students can also take the time to bond with their fellow schoolmates.

That being said, Muslim students and staff at Crescent Girls’ School (CGS) may have a tougher time finding appropriate food as the school is struggling to find a Muslim vendor to serve halal meals.

In an email sent out to students, the school explained their struggles in looking for a halal vendor to fill the vacant stall while urging them and their parents to refer anyone interested in taking up the position.

While the search has been tough going, the school has resorted to bringing in packed halal food to sell for the time being.

Current Muslim vendor has to close to care for sick family members

According to a post shared on Facebook, CGS is looking for a Muslim vendor to fill one of their 2 canteen stalls.

Although they have been searching actively for a new stallholder, the search has intensified. The school said the remaining Muslim stall is expected to close as the stallholder needs time away to care for her ill family member.

Additionally, the school shared that despite advertising for a few months, they have yet to find a replacement.

Crescent Girls’ School brings packed halal food daily for sale

CGS, having a smaller enrolment compared to other schools, is also proving to be a hurdle when it comes to attracting stallholders.

Despite this, they have not given up their search despite stallholders preferring a co-ed or all-boys school.

In the meantime, one of the stalls will continue bringing in packed hall meals for Muslim students. While this is not ideal, they applaud their Muslim students for their patience and understanding.

Contact Crescent Girls’ School to come in as a Muslim vendor

We hope CGS’ search for a Muslim vendor will come to an end soon.

With major examinations around the corner, students should be adequately nourished to perform at their best.

If you know anyone keen on setting up a Muslim stall in a school canteen, advise them to contact CGS via email.

