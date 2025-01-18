Several crocodiles escape from farm in Batam, NParks advises S’pore public to report any encounters

Crocodiles escape from farm in Batam, 23 recaptured

Several crocodiles have escaped from a farm in Batam, raising the possibility that they may swim to Singapore.

The crocodiles broke out from a facility managed by PT Perkasa Jagat Kurnia (PJK) on 13 Jan, reported CNN Indonesia.

Pond at Batam farm could keep 200 crocodiles

The farm is located on Bulan Island, which is about 30km from Singapore’s Sentosa Island, according to Distance Calculator.

Its reptiles had escaped after heavy rainfall caused a breeding pond to overflow and part of its wall to collapse.

While it’s uncertain how many crocodiles had swum to freedom, the affected pond could keep about 200.

As of Saturday (18 Jan), 23 crocodiles had been recaptured, according to CNN Indonesia.

Crocodiles can be identified by marks on tails

Mr Tommy Steven, head of conservation at the Riau Natural Resources Conservation Centre, said the escaped crocodiles could be identified by the marks on their tails, which were slightly cut.

He assured that they were not as ferocious as wild crocodiles as they were fed often.

However, fishermen on the island are reportedly scared to go out to sea due to the possibility of being attacked by the crocodiles.

Some of the reptiles have been seen near residents’ homes.

NParks monitoring the incident

The National Parks Board (NParks) is monitoring the incident, it was quoted by The Straits Times (ST) as saying.

Mr How Choon Beng, NParks’ group director of wildlife management, added that members of the public should report any encounters with crocodiles to NParks.

He also advised people to heed warning signs and advisory notices which are put up in areas where crocodiles have been sighted.

MS News has reached out to NParks for more information.

Crocodile spotted near Yishun Dam earlier this month

Earlier this month, NParks warned the public to remain calm and exercise caution after a crocodile was spotted near Yishun Dam.

At the time, Mr How told MS News that the board was monitoring the sighting and had placed advisory signs around the area to warn the public to stay away from the water’s edge.

He cautioned against provoking or feeding the crocodiles, stressing the importance of maintaining a safe distance.

