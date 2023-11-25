Suntec Anime Festival Sees Large Crowd On 25 Nov But Waiting Time Significantly Shorter

Suntec Anime Festival Sees Large Crowd, But Queueing Time Less Than 30 Minutes

Last year’s Anime Festival Asia (AFA) drew a massive crowd to Suntec City, with some attendees spending up to two hours queueing up to enter the exhibition hall.

As AFA returns this year, a large crowd again gathered at the convention centre.

However, the organisers of the event seemingly learned from last year’s experience. Despite the size of the crowd, the waiting times were significantly shorter.

Suntec Anime Festival sees large crowd before admission began

On Saturday (25 Nov) morning, a huge crowd was seen near the outdoor entrance of Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, which included cosplayers in their costumes.

MS News understands that the pictures were likely taken before 10am, when doors to the exhibition were still closed.

The crowd seen in the pictures was likely the result of a bottleneck situation as access to the escalators was blocked off at the time.

Another picture, likely taken after admissions began, showed a large crowd queueing in the Convention Hall building.

MS News understands that the queue in question leads to the security bag check area.

Significant improvement compared to last year’s festival

Even though the queue situation looked pretty intimidating, there were significant improvements compared to last year’s edition.

Attendees that MS News spoke to shared that the queue moved pretty quickly and that they only spent 15 to 30 minutes queuing up.

That might still seem a long time for some, but it’s a fraction of the time some spent queueing for AFA 2022, which allegedly stretched to up to two hours.

It’s no easy feat pulling off such a large-scale event, so props go out to the organisers for improving the experience for the attendees.

