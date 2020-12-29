Police Arrive At Ang Mo Kio School Uniform Store To Manage Crowd

As we usher in 2021, students are also readying themselves for a new school year.

With school reopening in just a few days, parents have been scrambling to get their kids fitted with new school uniforms before 4 Jan.

On Tuesday (29 Dec), some of those parents formed a large crowd outside a uniform store at Ang Mo Kio.

Source

To ensure safe distancing, police were later deployed to the scene.

Police ensure safe distancing as crowd forms at uniform store

According to The Straits Times (ST), parents started arriving at uniform store Jeep Sing Fashion in Ang Mo Kio as early as 8am, 2 hours prior to its opening.

Source

Many reportedly went early so they could secure a queue number.

ST noted that at 10am, there were already more than 100 people in queue.

Source

A snaking queue soon formed, which apparently compromised safe distancing rules.

Later, 6 police officers were seen on site, ensuring that people stood at least 1m apart and encouraging some to leave.

Eventually, about 70 people who secured queue numbers were left in line.

Parents frustrated at situation

According to ST, the store had informed customers not to make the trip down as all the queue numbers for the day have been issued.

On Monday (28 Dec), a frustrated parent also took to Facebook to lament about the situation at about 10am.

She expressed how some parents have made the trip down 5 times and still couldn’t get a queue number. Another parent she knew allegedly had to wait 2 weeks to get the uniforms.

Source

Echoing similar frustrations, one parent also voiced how she could not get a queue number for her son starting school soon, despite arriving at 8.30am, reported ST.

She then left the store empty-handed at 10am.

The store appears to have been experiencing long queues since early December, but has reached a peak now that school reopens in less than a week.

Source

Store apologises for inconvenience

Located at Block 4012, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, Jeep Sing Fashion, carries the uniforms of 38 schools. This is excluding kindergartens.

Source

On Tuesday (19 Dec), the store took to Facebook to apologise to customers for the inconveniences and delays.

Source

They assured that they will do their best to fulfil all orders and sought understanding from customers.

MS News has reached out to Jeep Sing Fashion for further comments.

Hope store will be able to better organise crowds

With school about to reopen soon, the frustration and urgency of parents to secure uniforms for their kids is understandable.

Hopefully, the store will be able to iron out their issues and better organise the crowd to ensure everyone gets their orders in time.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.