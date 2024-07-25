CrowdStrike sends $10 Uber gift cards as apology to partners affected by the global IT crash

CrowdStrike sends $10 Uber gift cards to apologise for global IT crash

On 24 July, the New York Post reported that CrowdStrike is sending Uber gift cards to some victims of the IT crash that occurred last week.

Caused by an update to the cybersecurity software, the crash resulted in Windows-operated machines crashing endlessly. The resulting crash grounded planes, halted financial transactions, and much more.

The incident is expected to have caused billions in damage to companies worldwide. CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz has also been summoned to testify to US Congress to explain the disaster.

Gift cards sent to victims

In order to fix the issue, many worked extra hours to ensure that the Windows machines could boot properly. To compensate them, the company has reportedly sent gift cards to certain people who helped fix the issue.

According to TechCrunch, one of their sources received an email from CrowdStrike. The email, addressed to “CrowdStrike Partners”, said that the company “recognizes the additional work that the July 19 incident has caused”.

The letter then provides a brief apology and an explanation for the update that caused the crash. Finally, the email ends with CrowdStrike offering a code for UberEats saying that “the next cup of coffee or late night snack is on us”.

Several people have also posted about CrowdStrike’s gift cards online.

According to the New York Post, CrowdStrike clarified that the gift cards were only sent to contractors on the company’s payroll, not customers.

Some codes got revoked

However, the company’s unlucky streak continued. Several people who received CrowdStrike’s code were instead met with error messages.

TechCrunch reports that when they checked one of the codes, they were met with an error message saying the card had been “cancelled by the issuing party and is no longer valid”.

In response to that, a CrowdStrike spokesperson said that “Uber flagged it as fraud because of high usage rates”.

Also read: Windows devices affected by major IToutage, airports & banks affected

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @TimDoering97 on X and @David__exe on X.