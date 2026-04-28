Crows seen attacking several men in Yishun, said to be exhibiting defensive behaviour

Men attacked by crows along same stretch of pavement in Yishun

A video posted on Instagram last Friday (24 April) has gone viral for showing multiple crow attacks along a stretch of pavement in Yishun.

The clip, which has gained more than 884,000 views so far, showed only men subjected to the strikes.

Several men targeted by crows in Yishun

In the video, the crows were seen targeting several men — all of whom appeared to have short hair.

The birds appeared to dive aggressively, with the original poster (OP) noting that “they swoop down with their claws”.

Many of the victims were cyclists, with a few of them nearly swerving into the path of pedestrians as they tried to avoid the birds.

Behaviour believed to be linked to nesting season

The OP, an Environmental Earth Systems Science student at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) named Eason, said in the caption that the crows were “actually exhibiting defensive behaviour”.

They felt that humans are a threat to their nest and young, he added, cautioning members of the public to “stay away” if they encounter hostile crows.

Crow culling a short-term solution: OP

The post also sparked discussion about the management of crow populations in urban areas.

In the comments section, Eason described crow culling as a “short-term solution”, saying:

Many of our urban infrastructure, like HDB ledges and crevices, as well as leftover food and waste, support their existence in our communities!

Singapore’s green environment makes it conducive for such wildlife to thrive, he noted, maintaining that Singaporeans “must learn to live with wildlife” and “let wild animals stay wild instead of depending on humans”.

After a user commented on a crow’s nest that was woven with thick metallic wire, Eason noted that they are “highly intelligent and adaptable creatures”.

“Unfortunately, their presence among humans has created some friction,” he added.

Multiple reasons why crows attack

According to an advisory by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), crows attack people for multiple reasons.

One reason could be that a human has invaded their territory and is viewed as a threat.

It also described crows as “grudge-holding birds” that are “able to recognise and remember human faces”.

Another possible reason for the attacks is the fledgling season, which is from May to June.

During this period, young crows learn to fly, causing parents to be “very protective” and attack if humans come too close to their young.

MS News has reached out to Eason for more information.

Also Read: ‘Humane traps’ deployed to tackle crow issue in Punggol, says Yeo Wan Ling

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Featured image adapted from @rookyecology on Instagram.