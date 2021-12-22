Customer Pranks Hawkers By Saying His Name Is ‘Sayang’

When hawkers are done preparing customers’ food, they will call out for the queue number or names they’ve taken down.

On Tuesday (21 Dec), a video of a customer pranking hawkers at a Seah Im Food Centre stall by saying his name was “Sayang“, surfaced on the Singapore Incidents Facebook group.

When the time came for him to collect his food, the hawker could be heard shouting, “Sayang” loudly.

The customer and hawkers then shared a laugh at the whole situation.

Customer laughs as hawker shouts ‘sayang’

The 31-second video starts with a voiceover saying that hawkers from Seah Im Food Centre stall Farasha usually asks for their customers’ names so they can give them a holler when food is ready.

Source

The customer then asks viewers to watch what he did.

At this point, a hawker pulls down his mask to shout, “Sayang!” with a smile on his face. Sayang is a Malay word that means ‘dear’ or ‘darling’.

Source

When the customer starts chuckling at this, the hawker points at him and laughs as if finally solving the mystery of the customer named ‘Sayang‘.

Interaction ends in laughter

As the customer approaches the stall to collect his food, we see the hawkers smiling at the camera.

Source

He greets them back, “Hey, sayang“, to which the hawkers cheerfully quipped, “How are you sayang?”.

The hawkers and the customer then shared a moment of laughter.

Hoped to bring hawkers some joy

The customer then panned the camera to show the stall’s sign.

In the caption, he asked netizens to support the stall Farasha, saying the food is superb.

The customer also clarified that he didn’t know the hawkers. He simply wanted to joke with them in the hope of alleviating their tiredness.

Farasha is a famous Muslim food stall at Seah Im Food Centre, often seeing long queues. The stall sells classics like nasi goreng, ayam penyet, and maggi goreng.

Heartwarming to see such a lighthearted exchange

Hawkers have tough jobs, working long hours in stuffy and warm conditions whilst juggling customers’ demands.

It is heartwarming to see such a lighthearted exchange between the customer and hawkers.

Hopefully, the short interaction brought the hawkers some joy and helped them through a hard days’ work.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Incidents on Facebook.