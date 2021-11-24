Toa Payoh Hawker Selling Western Food Continues Business Despite Suffering From Hunchback

When we look around our hawker centres or food courts, many of the stallholders appear to be seniors. Regardless, the fare they serve remains cheap and good, whetting our palettes.

Recently, a man who patronised a stall at Toa Payoh found out the elderly hawker, Mr Lui, developed a hunchback.

While Mr Lui had been brushing his condition off in the last few years, he told the customer he would be going to the doctor soon since it was getting worse.

Seeing how kind and humble Mr Lui was, the customer took to Facebook to post about it. He also added that he would visit Mr Lui more to support him.

Source

Furthermore, Mr Lui’s food was kept at the same fare for 40 years, with prices starting from $1.20.

Toa Payoh hawker continue working despite developing hunchback

On Tuesday (23 Nov), a man visited a Western food stall at Block 116 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh.

He wanted to lend his support to Mr Lui after seeing 2 recent Facebook posts about the stall.

Mr Lui was alone preparing his ingredients when the man arrived, at around 4.30pm.

Source

After ordering a whole spring chicken, fried rice and a packet of chicken rice, the customer started making conversation with Mr Lui.

The customer found out that Mr Lui has continued working despite having developed a hunchback about 2-3 years ago.

Source

Since Mr Lui has yet to see a doctor about his back, the customer advised him to do so. Mr Lui then mentioned he would as his condition has been getting worse.

Price of Western food has stayed the same for 40 years

The customer also discovered that Mr Lui had been selling food at the same price since 40 years ago. Thus, it’s very affordable for many customers.

Source

Mr Lui told the customer he lives with his wife and daughter while his son works and lives in Shanghai.

After the food was ready, the customer paid for it with some change for Mr Lui to keep. Despite Mr Lui’s refusal, the customer placed it in his money bowl.

The customer described Mr Lui as unassuming, humble and kind. Thus, he decided to visit again, but during off-peak hours to reduce Mr Lui’s physical predicament and pressure.

Support Toa Payoh hawker

For those living around the area or who happen to pass by, here’s Mr Lui’s stall if you wish to support him.

Address: 116 Lor 1 Toa Payoh, Singapore 310116

Opening hours: 12pm-10pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Braddell

Hopefully, Mr Lui will see a doctor soon to get treated for his condition.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Malcolm David on Facebook.