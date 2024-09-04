Customer in M’sia accidentally pays S$795 for S$8 nasi lemak meal, stall appeals for patron’s identity

Customer in M’sia accidentally pays S$795 for S$8 nasi lemak meal

Recently, a customer accidentally overpaid 100 times for her RM26.60 (S$8) meal while using an e-wallet at a nasi lemak stall in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.

In response, the owner of Botak Nasi Lemak took to social media on Sunday (1 Sept) in hopes to find the woman.

One of the stall’s Facebook posts, which amused netizens, garnered 2,500 shares and almost 1,000 likes.

Money has been refunded to the owner

“Is this you? You’ve mistakenly QR-paid us RM2,660 for your RM26.60 bill,” the notice read. “Help us find them so we can return the remainder to them!”

“We’re not Botak Omakase,” it humorously added.

Later that day, the stall posted an update in the comments saying that the money had been returned to the customer.

It also thanked netizens for their help in sharing the posts.

Netizens jokingly claim excess payment as theirs

The huge amount the customer overpaid for the meal attracted the attention of netizens.

Some jokingly claimed to be the person who overpaid.

They speculated that the customer must have been too hungry or too satisfied with her nasi lemak that she accidentally overpaid.

Meanwhile, others remarked that the woman must be wealthy to have not noticed the error, having paid a hundred times more than the required amount.

Many also praised the stall owner’s honesty, saying it made them want to support the business.

