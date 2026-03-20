Customer in Thailand rejects 100 packs of chicken rice, locals swoop in out of compassion

Customer defaults on order for 100 packs of chicken rice

A chicken rice shop in Chachoengsao, Thailand, found itself in a tricky situation when a customer allegedly refused to pay after delivering an order of 100 boxes of Hainanese chicken rice.

Locals swooped in to help the vendor buy the remaining unsold boxes out of compassion.

Scammer placed an order of 100 boxes of chicken rice

The local chicken rice shop owner, Man-ngoen Klinkularb (name transliterated from Thai), 45, shared that a woman contacted her via phone and Line on Monday (16 March) to order 100 boxes of “special” chicken rice.

This amounted to approximately 5,500 baht (THB) (S$215).

The scammer instructed the delivery to be made in front of Chachoengsao Technical College.

Trusting the customer’s seemingly authentic social media profile, Ms Man-ngoen proceeded without requesting a deposit.

Refused to accept delivery, used offensive language towards vendor

She prepared the large order, sending her husband to buy additional ingredients, and spent hours cooking and packing the meals.

However, when she brought the items to the pick-up point, the customer refused to accept the delivery.

Initially, the caller ignored the shop’s attempts to reach them. Once they finally answered, they responded with abusive language.

Shared her story on Facebook, slashed the price

After returning to the shop with the unsold food, Ms Man-ngoen shared her story in a local Facebook group.

She slashed the price to 40 baht (S$1.57) per box, down from 55 baht (S$2.16), to recover some costs.

Redistributed for free, donated out of goodwill

However, the response was overwhelming. Netizens sent donations of 400 baht (S$15.68) or 500 baht (S$19.60) without asking for the food.

They requested instead that she distribute it for free to passersby.

Others travelled directly to the shop to buy the remaining boxes in a show of solidarity.

The vendor thanked those who helped buy her packed meals.

She also hoped that the offender would not repeat the same act at other food establishments.

Also read: Customer in Thailand refuses to pay for fried chicken, claims girlfriend’s ghost possessed him when ordering

