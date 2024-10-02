Customer in Thailand refuses to pay for fried chicken, claims girlfriend’s ghost possessed him when ordering

Customer allegedly possessed by ghost when ordering fried chicken, refuses to pay

Sometimes, it can be tempting to come up with various excuses to avoid paying for something.

One customer in Thailand decided to take this to an unusual extreme after placing an order for fried chicken on Tuesday night (1 Oct).

Instead of shelling out the 850 baht (about S$33) for the purchase, he bizarrely told the confused delivery rider that he had been possessed by the spirit of his deceased girlfriend at the time of ordering and insisted he had no money to pay for the meal.

Allegedly possessed by girlfriend’s ghost while sleeping

After the rider reported the incident, police were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found the 33-year-old female rider and the male customer seated outside his dimly lit rental room, contributing to the eerie atmosphere.

The rider explained to the police that the customer had ordered the fried chicken using the cash-on-delivery option.

However, when she arrived with the food, the customer refused to pay, stating he had no money.

He claimed that he was not the one who placed the order; instead, it was his deceased girlfriend who had done so.

According to him, his girlfriend’s spirit possessed him while he was asleep and ordered the food.

The man also mentioned that he was willing to go to the police station if necessary.

Allegedly threatened to kill people when starving

The rider also shared that the customer had allegedly told her his girlfriend’s spirit would kill people if it became hungry, which prompted her to call the police.

She added that the customer had previously ordered food from her and had always paid.

However, this time, she was confused by his behaviour and wondered what had happened to him.

The rider further explained that the order couldn’t be cancelled since she had already delivered the food to his location, citing company policy.

As the customer refused to pay for the meal, she was worried about having to cover the cost of the fried chicken herself.

The S$33 was a significant amount for her, representing all her earnings from a full day of deliveries.

In the end, the police offered to buy the meal from the rider and contributed S$33 to cover the cost.

Featured image adapted from Honkrasae.