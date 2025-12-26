Customer gets cut by sharp display at Somerset store, injury raises safety concerns

Man injured by sharp display at The Green Party Somerset

A woman has raised concerns over customer safety after her partner was injured by a sharp display fixture at The Green Party outlet in 313@Somerset.

Glenda, 22, told MS News the incident happened on Monday (22 Dec) at about 7.25pm, while she was shopping with her partner.

After he sustained the cut, the shop allegedly only offered a “small plaster” and nothing more.

‘A clear safety risk’ along a walking path

According to Glenda, her partner sustained a “significant cut” on his knee after brushing past a display fixture that was protruding over a shelf.

She added that the placement of the fixture posed “a clear safety risk to customers”.

Glenda further noted that the incident could have been easily prevented.

“It is common sense,” she said. “Placing a sharp fixture protruding into a walking path will cause an injury to happen.”

Staff removed display but offered only a small plaster

Glenda said the staff member on duty removed the display after the incident and provided a small plaster, which she felt was inadequate.

“No apology was offered, and no further assistance or action was taken,” she said.

She added that the staff also “just looked confused” and took time to locate the plaster, which was not large enough to cover the wound.

“Safety and proper customer care should always come first, not just damage control after getting complaints,” added Glenda, who described the entire experience as “distressing”.

She also noted that her 10-year-old cousin was right behind her partner during the incident, but managed to avoid injury.

Store apologises and outlines safety measures, but no compensation

Following the incident, Glenda lodged a formal complaint with The Green Party.

The retailer responded via email on Tuesday (23 Dec) at 12.43pm, apologising for the incident and acknowledging shortcomings in staff response.

“Customer safety is of utmost importance to us,” said the company, adding that the response at the scene “fell short” of its care and professionalism standards.

The retailer said it had conducted an immediate review of display arrangements, reinforced safety checks, retrained staff on incident handling, and strengthened internal guidelines.

Glenda replied minutes later at 12.58pm, asking how the company intended to address and compensate for the injury.

“We believe it is reasonable to discuss appropriate compensation given the discomfort and impact caused,” she wrote.

As of publication, she said no further response had been received.

“I felt appreciative that they responded,” Glenda said.

“But I am still waiting to see whether their actions will genuinely reflect concern for customer safety rather than just a reply.”

‘A preventable safety issue’

Glenda said she spoke up because the incident could have had more serious consequences.

“It would have been worse if it happened to an elderly person or a child,” she said.

“I want to ensure that the store addresses the hazard and prevents other customers from being injured the same way.”

She added that the experience has left her more cautious.

Glenda hopes retailers will reflect more carefully on store layouts and staff preparedness.

“Small oversights can cause real harm,” she said. “They did not even have plasters on standby.”

MS News has reached out to The Green Party for comment.

