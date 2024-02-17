18km cycling route with seaside views opens between Pasir Ris Park & East Coast Park

18km cycling route opens between Pasir Ris Park and East Coast Park

On Saturday (17 Feb), the National Parks Board (NParks) opened a new cycling route spanning 18km between Pasir Ris Park and East Coast Park.

Boasting seaside views, the route will also take riders by various facilities, including therapeutic gardens and a foot reflexology park.

New habitats and cycling bridges are also in the works to enhance connectivity for residents.

NParks announced the opening of the cycling route on 17 Feb, sharing that it runs between Pasir Ris Park and East Coast Park.

Named the Eastern Corridor, it comprises park connectors which NParks had progressively completed since first announcing it in 2021.

Cyclists can check out the new Bedok Park connector (Eastern Bank), which complements the existing Bedok Park connector.

This new addition lets visitors cycle or walk along both banks of Sungei Bedok.

The Eastern Corridor also offers seaside views at East Coast Park.

Along the route, visitors can engage with various facilities to maximise their health and well-being.

For instance, the upgraded foot reflexology area at Pasir Ris Town Park gives residents a space to unwind and relax.

There are therapeutic gardens at Sun Plaza and Bedok Reservoir Park as well, offering visitors a chance to take in soothing views of lush greenery while navigating winding pathways.

Those with children can also drop by the playgrounds located at Bedok Ria Crescent and Eastwood Park.

More works planned to enhance connectivity

NParks stated that it will continue to enhance the recreational experience for the community.

These include the introduction of wayfinding, enhanced landscaping, new habitats, and the planning of new cycling bridges along the Round Island Route (RIR).

A continuous 150km park connector, the RIR will be Singapore’s longest recreational connection when complete.

It will be part of a 360km island-wide network consisting of recreational routes with park connectors and trails.

Such island-wide routes are part of efforts to provide more opportunities for the community to explore and move between parks and nature areas, NParks said.

“It also contributes towards enabling every household to live within a 10-minute walk of a park by 2030, as part of our City in Nature vision for Singapore,” the board added.

