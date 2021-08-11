Netizens Turn On Cyclist Who Shared Video Of Collision With Taxi

It can be a joy to cycle around Singapore and take in its sights and sounds. However, we must always make sure to ride safely and follow road rules.

On 7 Aug, an incident between a rider and a taxi in the Changi area took place.

The cyclist, who sent the video to ROADS.sg, said that the taxi driver had allegedly driven off after the cyclist collided into the car.

But netizens noted that the cyclist had failed to slow down when approaching the taxi.

Cyclist collides with taxi

The incident on Saturday (7 Aug) at around 4.30pm, according to the cam footage provided by the cyclist, shows a collision by the bicycle into a taxi turning out from the left.

The rider, who was riding straight, hit the rear right side of the taxi.

The collision resulted in the rider being knocked off his bike.

After a few moments, some drivers stopped their cars and came out to help the rider to his feet.

Someone else also lifted the bike up, as can be seen from the camera also being lifted up to eye level.

While the video ends there, the cyclist also added his own comments.

The taxi driver allegedly drove off after the incident and returned 5 minutes later.

Meanwhile, the rider claimed that “multiple cars” drove by without bothering to slow down to help.

He also added, “Now let’s see how long it takes to get my medical and bicycle expenses paid.”

Finally, he thanked those who came out to help him.

Netizens dispute cyclist’s account

It probably helps that there’s footage of the incident so others can see what happened instead of relying on a spoken account.

From the footage, netizens seem to think that the rider had ample time to slow down before hitting the car.

Some netizens weren’t too sympathetic after watching the clip.

Even fellow riders said that the cyclist should have slowed down an ample distance away.

Defensive riding was mentioned by several others. In other words, always being prepared for anything unexpected.

Ride safe

Most cyclists appear to be law-abiding and are aware of the reputation they have with some drivers.

As a result, they tend to ride safely and follow road rules.

The onus is definitely on all road users to follow the rules, as this is the best way to ensure that everyone remains safe.

In this case, it appears the attempt to share the incident to get the rider’s expenses paid for is still up in the air.

Assigning blame for the purposes of collecting compensation is best left up to arbiters of the process, rather than the court of public opinion.

We hope that a fair conclusion can be reached.

