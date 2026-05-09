Cyclist ‘walks’ leashed dog along Serangoon Road, SPCA advises against risky behaviour

Cyclist leashes dog to bicycle while riding along Serangoon Road

A female cyclist in Singapore has sparked public outcry after she was seen riding on the road with a leashed dog in tow.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) tells MS News that it has been alerted to the case.

It has also escalated the issue to NParks/AVS for further investigation.

Footage of cyclist with leashed dog sparks concern

On Thursday (7 May), a video of the cyclist using a leash to tether her Shiba Inu to her bicycle while riding on the road was posted on the SGRV ADMIN Facebook group.

She was seen looking back, as though checking if the dog was keeping pace.

According to the post, the incident occurred on 6 May at around 6.17pm along Serangoon Road.

The video has since made its rounds, garnering concern from netizens about animal mistreatment.

Some have also called for authorities to look into the matter.

Leashing animal to moving bike can ‘endanger lives’: SPCA

In response to queries from MS News, a spokesperson from SPCA stated that the matter has been referred to the authorities at NParks/AVS for further investigation and enforcement action.

They also highlighted that such events can put both the animal and people nearby in significant danger.

“Leashed to the moving bicycle, the dog is forced to keep pace whether or not they are physically able to,” said the spokesperson.

Falling behind slightly puts pressure on the collar or harness, which can dig into the skin and cause injuries.

SPCA further noted that the cyclist’s “fleeting checks” are not enough to ensure that the dog is not in pain or experiencing heatstroke.

Furthermore, the cyclist risks a traffic mishap that could impact her, the dog, and other people on the road by not having her full attention on the road.

Public can report such sightings to SPCA or NParks/AVS

The SPCA urges the public to report incidents where animals’ welfare are at stake.

Should they witness such cases, they are advised to take photos or videos with timestamps as evidence, and then submit them via the online forms on http://spca.org.sg/report or www.nparks.gov.sg/avs/feedback.

If the situation is persistent and authorities have time to respond on-site, gather evidence and contact SPCA at 6287 5355 ext. 9 or NParks/AVS at 1800 476 1600.

Also read: Dog forced to stand on hind legs after being leashed to van in IKEA Alexandra carpark



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Featured image adapted from SGRV Admin on Facebook.