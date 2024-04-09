Cyclist who laid bicycle down on Yishun road claims driver wasn’t stopping, spewed vulgarities

Cyclist & driver get into heated argument on Yishun Avenue

A new video has emerged of the altercation between a cyclist and driver on Yishun Avenue 11 on Saturday (6 April).

After claiming that the vehicle stopped “too close” to him at a zebra crossing, the cyclist laid his bicycle on the road, blocking the driver from advancing.

The cyclist has since shared his side of the story, alleging that the driver was not planning to stop at the crossing and cursed at him.

However, commenters still called the cyclist out for instigating the argument.

Cyclist & driver argue in the middle of traffic

On Monday (8 April), the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page released a second video showing the incident from a different point of view.

In the clip, the cyclist is seen furiously pointing at the driver’s window with his bicycle laid down in the middle of the zebra crossing.

The driver then steps out of his vehicle, looking furious as well as he aggressively points at the bicycle and the cyclist.

They then get into a heated argument, holding up traffic behind them as another car is seen trying to pass.

The footage then cuts to the dashcam recording of the incident, after which the clip ends.

Cyclist claims driver ‘wasn’t planning to stop’

According to SGRV, the cyclist claimed he was “not riding very fast” and that the driver “wasn’t planning to stop” before the zebra crossing.

The cyclist tried to stop but said it “takes time” for a bicycle to come to a complete halt.

He also alleged that the driver was spewing vulgarities while honking at him.

Attempting to plead his case, the cyclist pointed out he was wearing the necessary safety equipment and followed the relevant traffic rules.

He also pointed out that cyclists are not required to dismount and push their bikes at zebra crossings.

On the other hand, the driver claimed that the cyclist “arrived late” at the zebra crossing and blamed him for starting the altercation.

According to the cyclist, a police officer arrived at the scene to settle the dispute.

Netizens blame cyclist for altercation

Despite the cyclist’s efforts to explain himself, many Facebook users called him out for instigating and escalating the argument.

One highlighted that the act of leaving his bike on the road and confronting the driver showed that the cyclist simply wanted to “look for trouble with the driver”.

Some questioned the cyclist’s claims, particularly his speed when riding along the pedestrian crossing.

Overall, commenters agreed the argument could have been resolved without disrupting traffic.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.