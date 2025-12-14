Cyclist using mobile phone gets hit by car in Canberra, netizens say both were careless

Cyclist talking on mobile phone knocked down by car in Canberra

A cyclist in Canberra was knocked to the ground after colliding with a car while riding across a junction and talking on his mobile phone.

The incident, which occurred on 10 Dec, was captured on dashcam footage and later shared on the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante (SGRV).

Cyclist fails to stop in time to avoid car in Canberra

According to SGRV, the collision took place at about 12.33pm at the junction of Canberra Link and the road leading into Montreal Spring estate.

Dashcam footage showed the cyclist approaching the junction while holding a mobile phone to his ear with his left hand.

The cyclist was not wearing a helmet or any kind of protective gear.

Without checking for oncoming traffic, he rode straight onto the road.

At the same moment, a Honda Vezel travelling along Canberra Link made a left turn to enter the HDB estate.

The cyclist noticed it and put his legs down in an attempt to brake.

However, it was too late, and the turning car hit the bicycle.

The crash sent the cyclist onto the road, while surprised pedestrians nearby turned around to look at the accident.

Immediately, the cyclist sprang back up to his feet, seemingly unharmed.

Netizens criticise driver for turning without slowing down

Numerous commenters criticised the cyclist for being distracted by his phone, hoping he learned his lesson.

Some netizens called both “careless”, as the driver allegedly turned without slowing down to watch for pedestrians.

One user jokingly called the incident “the blind one [meeting] the deaf one”.

MS News has reached out to the police for comments on the incident.

