Dad uses tote bag as DIY harness to ‘carry’ child while walking around Tanjong Pagar, leaves netizens amused

Dad uses homemade tote bag harness to ‘carry’ his child, netizens praise creativity

A Singapore father has amused netizens after he was spotted using a repurposed canvas tote bag as a makeshift harness to “carry” his child during a walk.

The clip, shared on TikTok, has gone viral for its unexpected mix of creativity and practicality.

Dad uses tote bag as DIY child harness

TikTok user @chamhuii uploaded the video on 12 Jan, showing the father guiding his young child around using what appeared to be a homemade tote bag harness.

The canvas tote had two holes cut at the bottom for the child’s legs, allowing the boy to walk freely while the father held onto the bag’s handles like a leash.

The video was filmed near Tanjong Pagar Plaza and was captioned with an onscreen text:

Great way to reuse your canvas tote bags. Reduce, reuse, recycle.

In the clip, the child can be seen happily strolling along and peering into nearby shops, while the father gently tugs the tote bag to guide the toddler along.

The child appeared comfortable throughout and did not seem distressed or restricted by the setup.

Netizens enthralled by creativity

The unusual parenting hack struck a chord online, with the video amassing nearly 500,000 views on TikTok.

Many netizens praised the father for his creativity and resourcefulness.

Some commented that they wished they had known about such a “hack” when their own children were younger.

Others joked about the child’s apparent “priorities” after he was seen walking straight towards a pawnbroker in the video.

Another user called the move smart, saying it helps children learn how to walk and balance while giving parents some peace of mind.

