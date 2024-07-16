Dad in China uses body to shield baby from pavement after tumbling off motorcycle

Dad uses body to stop baby from hitting head after falling off motorcycle

In a heart-stopping moment captured on CCTV, a father in China instinctively used his body to protect his baby from hitting the pavement after a motorcycle mishap.

The video, which was shared by the ROADS.sg Facebook page on Tuesday (16 June), has since garnered more than 34,000 views.

Dad & 3-month-old baby fall from motorcycle

According to Newsflare, the CCTV footage was recorded in Huizhou City, Guangdong Province, in April 2023.

It shows the father, identified as Mr Wu, lying on his motorcycle with his three-month-old son when one of his legs becomes caught on the handlebar.

This causes the vehicle to topple over, and both Mr Wu and his baby fall to the ground.

To prevent his son from hitting the pavement, the quick-thinking Mr Wu swiftly shifts his position, landing on his back and shielding the infant from harm.

As they tumble away from the motorcycle, Mr Wu manages to secure his son’s head, preventing a potential injury.

Netizens accuse dad of putting baby in harm’s way

While some lauded the father for his heroic act, others criticised him for placing himself and his baby in a precarious position by lying on the motorcycle.

Concerns were raised about the possibility of the baby suffering whiplash, with suggestions that the child should undergo a scan.

According to Newsflare, Mr Wu attributed the incident to a faulty motorcycle stand.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.