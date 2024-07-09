1-month-old baby allegedly scalded on entire arm while receiving treatment in M’sia hospital

1-month-old baby allegedly scalded while receiving treatment

A one-month-old baby was allegedly scalded while receiving treatment at a hospital in Malacca, resulting in burns on his entire arm.

According to Sinar Harian, the incident, which occurred on 9 June, went viral on Telegram.

The 35-year-old mother lodged a complaint with the Malaysian Ministry of Health (KKM), but no action has been taken so far.

Baby’s entire right hand was scalded

Based on a screenshot of the mother’s email circulating on Telegram, she took her baby to the emergency room at 4pm on 9 June due to coughing, congestion, and rapid breathing, reported Sinar Harian.

The baby was admitted to the ward at 7:30 pm. At 10 pm, a nurse administered an IV.

Two hours later, the baby began to cry, allegedly because he was hungry. However, he continued to cry until 4am.

“After I unwrapped the child, I discovered that the child’s entire right hand, including the shoulder, was red and swollen,” the mother wrote, adding that the baby’s hand seemed to have been burned.

The mother expressed her frustration, stating that they came to the hospital for treatment only for the child to be injured.

No action from hospital or health ministry

According to Oriental Daily, neither the hospital nor the Ministry of Health has taken any action since the mother filed the complaint.

However, Malacca’s Human Resources and Unity Executive Ngwe Hee Sem stated that the Melaka State Health Department has prepared a statement on the matter and will be issuing it soon.

