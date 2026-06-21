Papas & Ponytails: Dads get hands-on with hair-tying skills during Father’s Day initiative

Dads taught hair-tying and braiding techniques to connect with children in everyday caregiving activities

On Father’s Day (21 June), Star Learners Child Care shared an event held earlier this month that taught dads new skills, such as hair-tying.

The event aimed to increase father-child connections through everyday caregiving moments.

Dads practice hair-tying and braiding on their children during Father’s Day event

“Most dads can build furniture, fix pipes and parallel park like a pro. A ponytail or a braid? That’s a different challenge entirely,” Star Learners Child Care wrote in a Facebook post on June 18.

The inaugural Papas & Ponlytails event, held at *SCAPE on 7 June, invited fathers and their children to come together and take part in a variety of hands-on activities.

Participants received a grooming kit upon arrival, including a comb and assorted hair ties that they could bring home.

During the event, an educator from Star Learners Child Care taught the fathers simple hair-tying techniques.

As the dads put their newfound skills to the test, it appeared to be a case of “easier said than done”.

However, photos from the event showed that one father managed to master the ponytail braid, one of the most challenging techniques taught that day.

It was then the children’s turn to take the lead. But instead of tying ponytails, they led a gentle parent-child massage activity by following a simple picture book narrative.

Children remember time spent together in everyday activities with dads

Throughout the day’s activities, forming a connection between the pair remained the central message Star Learners Child Care wished to convey.

“Strong parent-child bonds are often formed through consistent, everyday acts of care rather than occasional grand gestures,” they stated.

According to them, fathers today want to be more involved in their children’s lives, but do not realise that everyday caregiving moments are great opportunities to connect.

Reflecting on the session, a recurring theme among the fathers was the importance of creating memories and spending time with their children.

One father said: “My child probably won’t remember this event, but she will always have an impression of being loved.”

Apart from the activities, the fathers also exchanged parenting experiences with each other and discussed their roles in their children’s early development.

Also read: ‘I had a rough night too’: How a first-time dad in S’pore is helping other fathers feel less isolated

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Featured image courtesy of Star Learners Child Care.