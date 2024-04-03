‘No respect for ancestors’: M’sians called out for dancing on tombstone during Qing Ming

Young Malaysians criticised for dancing on tombstone during Qing Ming Festival

Three Malaysians recently found themselves the targets of condemnation when they posted a video of themselves dancing on a tombstone during the Qing Ming Festival.

The Qing Ming Festival, also known as Tomb-Sweeping Day, is when members of the Chinese community visit the graves of their ancestors to clean up the site and make offerings.

Netizens criticised the group for their actions, accusing them of being disrespectful.

Trio dances on tombstone during Qing Ming Festival

The offending clip was posted on Facebook last Sunday (31 March).

It shows two women and one man standing on top of a tombstone, with the words “young people sweeping the tomb”.

The caption reads: “Times have changed.”

As the music begins, they start grooving to the beat and dancing to the song.

Nobody steps forward to stop them at any point, with an elderly woman in the background even smiling at the sight.

The recording eventually ends with the trio flashing a thumbs-up at the camera before doubling over with laughter.

Netizens criticise dancers for disrespectful behaviour

The video soon went viral with over 1,900 shares at the time of writing.

Many users criticised the trio for their actions.

“Young people these days have no respect for their ancestors,” one lamented. “This is too much.”

Others noted that even though times have indeed changed, it is still important to observe old customs and traditions.

Some also pointed out that the purpose of the festival was to worship one’s ancestors, not to show off to others.

In addition, a few netizens slammed the group for allowing tombstones belonging to other families to show up in the video.

The families may not have consented to the tombstones of their dead relatives appearing in the clip, making the trio’s actions incredibly inconsiderate.

