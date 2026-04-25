S’porean Dante Chen leaves WWE after 5 years, receives outpouring of support from fans

Singaporean wrestler Dante Chen leaves WWE after 5 years

Fans have been out in droves after Singaporean wrestler Dante Chen announced his exit from the WWE after five years.

Chen, whose real name is Sean Tan, is the first ever Singaporean to join World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

He announced his exit from the storied organisation on Saturday (25 April).

Many fans offered him comments of support, saying that they are looking forward to seeing where his journey takes him next.

His Instagram post has gone viral, garnering more than 8,000 likes and over 300 comments.

A trailblazer for Singaporeans

Although many Singaporean youths grew up watching the WWE, only one so far can say that they have been a part of it.

Despite his relatively short stint, Chen was gracious and humble on his exit.

“Goodbye and thank you, WWE,” he wrote.

“The list of names of people I want to thank is endless. I am proud to be the first Singaporean-born WWE Superstar, and I hope that inspires everyone that anything can be achieved.”

He did not say where he would be taking his talents, but told fans to “stay tuned”.

Over his WWE career, Chen wrestled in a total of 147 matches.

Fans remember his brightest moments

According to an article detailing Chen’s wrestling journey on Rice Media, Chen became the first Singaporean to join the WWE in 2021 when he joined NXT, its developmental brand.

He then became the first Singaporean to wrestle on its flagship programme Smackdown in Feb 2024 and even winning a match during WrestleMania Weekend.

In comments across social media, fans fondly reflected on Chen’s brightest moments.

Perhaps his greatest moment so far was his victory over Oba Femi in 2022, becoming one of the only wrestlers in the world to ever pin the famed star.

One fan on Reddit said that this would be his legacy from his WWE days.

Oba himself had left a comment in support of Chen as well.

“Respect from me always Dante!” he wrote.

Other wrestling fans also applauded Chen for his talent in the ring, saying that he made matches looked great even with the greenest of opponents.

Also read: Pro wrestler Dante Chen becomes 1st S’porean to debut on WWE SmackDown



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Featured image adapted from Dante Chen on Facebook.