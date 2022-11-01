Dark Stormy Clouds Cover S’pore Skies Like A Large Grey Blanket On 1 Nov

Keen Photographers Capture Pictures Of Dark Clouds Shrouding Singapore’s Skies

On Tuesday (1 Nov) morning, dark and ominous clouds hung over the skies in various parts of Singapore.

Avid photographers captured pictures of the scenery, knocking people’s socks off with the sight.

As an indication of oncoming rainy weather, The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) has warned Singaporeans to expect thundery showers tomorrow (2 Nov) morning.

Here’s a look at what photographers managed to capture if you missed it.

Dark, ominous clouds sighted in Singapore’s skies

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, several photographers captured alluring images of the dark clouds looming over Singapore.

For instance, a woman could snap pictures of the clouds hovering above a row of HDB blocks in her area.

Appearing in different hues of grey, it resembled the Upside Down settling over the country.

Another user posted stunning footage of grey clouds drifting across the skies. With the effective use of a time-lapse, it looked like a dark entity was rushing towards Singapore.

Not to be outdone, a man also took similar pictures of the view over his neighbourhood.

While the sunrise managed to emerge on the horizon, the clouds sure did their best to blanket the area in doom and gloom.

According to yet another user, the ominous clouds hung about in the sky for around five minutes but left a lasting impression.

Showing up in streams of dark blue and grey, one might expect the pictures to be a scene out of ‘Nope’.

Netizens express amazement at sight

Despite the significantly ominous look, the outstanding quality of the different images impressed netizens.

Although terrifying, the clouds sure seemed stunning to witness. Quite a few users lamented the missed opportunity to witness them in person.

Many also commended the photographers, praising their ability to capture such incredible pictures.

Of course, the dark clouds are a glaring sign of heavy rain later this week. MSS confirmed this in a tweet, warning Singaporeans of thundery showers for tomorrow (2 Nov) morning.

So if you’re out and about during these hours, it might be best to bring along an umbrella.

Featured image adapted from CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore on Facebook and Facebook.