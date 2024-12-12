21-year-old daughter surprises mother in Genting, dies in accident when coming back to S’pore

Daughter dies in accident after surprising mother in Genting

A tragedy happened on the morning of Tuesday (10 Dec). A 21-year-old woman who had travelled to Genting to surprise her mother died in a traffic accident on her way back to Singapore, merely four hours after meeting her mother.

She was on her boyfriend’s motorcycle, and the two were rushing back to Singapore for a meeting.

Daughter insisted on surprising mother

21-year-old Alssa Lyn Tay received her new passport on Monday (9 Dec) and took this as an opportunity to surprise her mother who was touring Genting with Ms Lyn’s stepfather at the time.

Her stepfather initially advised her against riding on a motorcycle from Singapore to Genting as Genting is 400km away and would take more than six hours of travel to reach.

Despite this difficulty, Ms Tay insisted on going to Genting and surprising her mother.

She departed for Genting with her 23-year-old boyfriend on his motorcycle, and the couple reached their destination at around 1am on 10 Oct.

However, the two only stayed for a short four hours before they started rushing back to Singapore again at around 5am.

Ms Tay’s stepfather said her boyfriend had a meeting in the morning, which was why they were in a hurry to return.

“My wife and I drove up to Genting, and we wanted her to come back with us,” he said.

Motorcycle crashed into guard rail

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident happened at around 9.15am near Kulai.

Ms Tay and her boyfriend had accidentally crashed into a guard rail.

She died on the spot, while he fractured a leg and was conveyed to a hospital nearby.

Ms Tay was the family’s only child and had recently graduated from Kaplan Singapore.

Her boyfriend, whom Ms Tay dated for three months, attended her wake in a wheelchair while clad in a hospital gown.

Ms Tay’s stepfather said the 23-year-old apologised to them at the wake.

A motorcycle can be seen in the funeral hall.

