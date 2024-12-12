Woman dies in car crash that tore off vehicle’s roof in M’sia, her 9-year-old daughter survives

Mother dies in car crash while 9-year-old daughter survives

A 46-year-old woman, Haswa Zhu Lin, was killed in a tragic car accident in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia, at around 5.12am on Wednesday (11 Dec).

According to Oriental Daily News, Ms Lin had been driving her nine-year-old daughter to school at the time of the crash.

The accident occurred when a car from the opposite lane collided head-on with her vehicle, sending it into a roadside ditch.

The impact was so severe that it tore off the entire roof of her Toyota Camry.

Male driver lost control while making U-turn

Kota Kinabalu Assistant Commissioner Kasim Muda stated that the driver of the other vehicle, a man in his 20s, lost control of his Perodua Myvi while attempting a U-turn.

The Myvi struck the road divider, veered across the opposite lane, and crashed into the car carrying Ms Lin and her daughter.

Medical personnel confirmed that Ms Lin had died from her injuries at the scene.

Firefighters later arrived to remove her body, which had been trapped in the wreckage.

Her nine-year-old daughter miraculously survived the crash, though it was not reported whether the male driver sustained any injuries.

The authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Police investigating the case

Mr Kasim stated that the investigation confirmed the male driver’s negligent driving caused the accident.

However, the police are continuing to investigate the incident as a case of death by reckless or dangerous driving.

If found guilty, the male driver could face a fine of up to RM50,000 (approximately S$15,000) and a prison sentence of five to 10 years for a first offence.

For subsequent offences, the fine could increase to RM100,000 (approximately S$30,000), with a prison sentence of 10 to 15 years.

Featured image adapted from Oriental Daily News.