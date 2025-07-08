Girl allegedly urinates on LRT train in M’sia, mother stays on phone & does nothing

Mother faces backlash after daughter allegedly urinates on LRT train in Malaysia

A mother in Malaysia has come under fire after a video surfaced allegedly showing her daughter urinating on the floor of a RapidKL LRT train while she remained seated nearby, seemingly indifferent.

The video, posted by TikTok user @syaffqaaa, shows the woman speaking on her phone as her children move around the carriage.

At one point, the camera pans to reveal a puddle on the floor, with a young girl walking away, though the act itself is not captured on camera.

The caption reads: “Hope RapidKL takes action. The mum was busy on the phone even though she saw her child wandering around and urinating, yet she continued talking.”

Mother’s indifference sparks online outrage

What drew the most criticism was the mother’s apparent apathy.

She did not intervene, acknowledge what had happened, or attempt to clean up, prompting many to accuse her of gross negligence.

One commenter questioned why the child was not wearing a diaper, while another argued that the child’s behaviour was the result of poor parenting.

Multiple users urged the original poster (OP) to report the incident to RapidKL.

She later confirmed that she had done so, sharing a screenshot of her conversation with a customer service agent.

In her text message, she wrote: “Hi, I’d like to lodge a complaint about another passenger who brought a young child — unsure of their nationality — who urinated in the train. The mother saw it happen right in front of her but completely ignored it.”

The incident reportedly took place on 4 July at around 10.20pm on a train bound for Sentul Timur, while it was stopped at Cheras station.

She also submitted the video as evidence.

RapidKL investigating, public demands accountability

RapidKL had also responded directly in the comments, requesting details such as the time and location to facilitate an internal investigation.

Sin Chew Daily reported that as of now, the company has not released an official statement, though some members of the public have already filed formal complaints with the authorities.

The case has reignited discussions around hygiene and responsibility on public transport.

Many are calling for transport operators to tighten patrols, improve cleanliness standards, and enforce stricter penalties for antisocial or unhygienic behaviour to protect the wellbeing of all passengers.

Featured image adapted from @syaffqaaa on TikTok.