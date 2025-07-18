Dawn Yeoh stayed at Star Awards despite grandmother’s critical condition, hoped to dedicate award to her

Dawn Yeoh misses final moments with grandmother while attending Star Awards 2025

Local actress Dawn Yeoh had hoped to win something at the Star Awards 2025 to show her grandmother.

However, on 6 July, while attending the ceremony, she received devastating news — her grandmother had been hospitalised and was critically ill.

Torn between leaving the ceremony and staying, Yeoh ultimately decided to remain, hoping to win the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award and dedicate it to her grandmother.

Unfortunately, she missed out on the award and, even more heartbreakingly, didn’t make it in time to see her grandmother one last time.

Become a fan favourite after breakout villain role

Yeoh — one of the original “Seven Princesses of Mediacorp” alongside stars like Jeanette Aw, Joanne Peh, and Jesseca Liu — saw her popularity soar again this year.

According to Shin Min Daily News, she captivated audiences with her portrayal of the scheming Third Young Mistress Kang Si Li in ‘Emerald Hill’.

As a result, the 39-year-old was widely tipped to take home her first-ever Star Awards trophy in her 20-year career.

“Honestly, I really hoped I could win,” she admitted in an interview. “But I didn’t dare expect too much, as I was afraid the disappointment would be even greater.”

Despite the strong public support, Yeoh fell just short of securing a spot in the Top 10 that night.

Returns to work after handling grandmother’s funeral arrangements

Following the awards ceremony, Yeoh took time off to handle her grandmother’s funeral arrangements.

After a couple of days to gather her emotions, she has now resumed work.

When contacted by Shin Min Daily News, Yeoh responded briefly through her manager, conveying a heartfelt message to her late grandmother:

“I won’t be defeated. In fact, I’ll grow stronger from this. I will keep working hard, and I hope to bring you an award next year. Please rest well in heaven and continue watching every show I perform. Thank you for your love all this time — we will meet again, Ah Ma.”

Also read: Star Awards 2025 gets mixed reviews from netizens, most enjoy Chow Yun Fat’s appearance

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @iamdawnyeoh on Instagram and Instagram.