Dead man sits in Japan train for nearly 12 hours, other passengers thought he was sleeping

On 11 May, a dead man was discovered to have sat on a train in Japan for nearly 12 hours as it made several trips throughout Tokyo.

According to Japanese news site Asahi, a train worker called emergency medical services at around 7:40pm.

Staff found the body when the train had completed its run for the day and was about to be sent for servicing.

He was motionless and sat with his back against the window.

They realised that the man had no pulse after he failed to respond to calls.

Investigations revealed that the man boarded the train on the morning of 11 May.

He had gotten on the JR East train at Shibuya Station at around 8am.

From there, the train, which has a capacity of 2,000 people, made its way north to Utsunomiya.

The train then switched tracks and travelled to Hiratsuka Station in Kanagawa, which is just south of Tokyo.

Finally, the train made its way back to Utsunomiya before ending its run at Odawara, where staff discovered the man’s body.

The man’s body had been on the train for 11 hours and 32 minutes by this time.

Other passengers did not suspect anything wrong

Despite the length and duration of the trip, no passengers noticed anything unusual about the man.

He had simply appeared to be in a deep slumber.

Police have ruled out foul play, as the man had no visible external injuries.

