Elderly man found dead in North Bridge Rd flat, foul smell detected from corridor

Elderly man found dead in North Bridge Road flat lived alone & used a wheelchair

A man in his 70s has been found dead in his flat along North Bridge Road.

His body was found at about 9pm on Wednesday (30 April) night in Block 8 North Bridge Road, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Many police officers seen at North Bridge Road flat

A Shin Min reader alerted the paper to a foul smell at the block and police officers at the scene.

When reporters arrived, many officers were seen conducting investigations at the unit.

A strong stench could be detected from the corridor.

Deceased last seen over the weekend

A male resident living on the same floor told Shin Min that the deceased had just greeted him last weekend.

Thus, it was sad that he was now lying dead at home, the man said, adding that he had not seen his neighbour for days as he was busy.

Another neighbour on the same floor named only as 76-year-old Mr Chen (transliterated from Mandarin), said the last time he’d seen the deceased was about a week ago.

The elderly man had moved in more than 10 years ago and had lived alone for many years. He was quite stout and relied on a wheelchair to get around, he added.

Mr Chen also heard that a resident living opposite had called the police after detecting an unbearable stench.

Dead man removed from North Bridge flat at 11pm

The authorities removed the dead body from the flat at about 11pm that night, according to Shin Min.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force for more details on the case.

