US lawyers say convicted killer on death row should not be executed because he’s too obese

Lawyers argue US death row inmate should not be executed because he’s ‘morbidly obese’

Lawyers in the United States (US) are opposing the execution of a death row inmate by lethal injection, arguing that it would cause unnecessary suffering as he is “morbidly obese”.

According to court documents, 48-year-old Michael Tanzi is scheduled for execution on 8 April unless a court overturns the decision.

Lethal injection protocols do not account for morbid obesity

Tanzi’s legal team contended that existing lethal injection protocols fail to consider cases of morbid obesity.

They argued that proceeding with the execution would violate the Eighth Amendment of the US Constitution, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment.

“Executing Mr. Tanzi using the existing protocols is likely to cause serious illness and needless suffering,” his lawyers stated in the appeal.

The appeal also outlined Tanzi’s health conditions, including severe chronic sciatica or nerve compression, high blood cholesterol, uncontrolled hypertension, and gastroesophageal reflux disease.

However, it did not specify his current weight.

Despite these concerns, the attorney general rejected the appeal just two days after it was filed, citing insufficient evidence and noting that these health issues could have been raised earlier.

Tanzi’s legal team is now working to challenge the rejection.

Sentenced for brutal murder of woman in 2000

Court records state that Tanzi was convicted of murdering a woman and stealing her belongings on 25 April 2000.

Stranded in Miami, he approached Janet Acosta, who was reading in her van, and attacked her after persuading her to lower her window.

Holding her hostage with a razor blade, he bound and gagged her before using her money to make a purchase.

During the ordeal, he subjected Ms Acosta to further violence before ultimately strangling her and leaving her body in the woods.

After she was reported missing, police identified her van, leading to Tanzi’s arrest.

Featured image adapted from Florida Department of Corrections via NBC News and ipvanek on Canva, for illustration purposes only.