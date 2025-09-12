Death threats targeting M’sia PM Anwar Ibrahim prompt police investigation

Police launch probe after death threats made against PM Anwar

Political youth group Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) has filed two police reports yesterday (11 Sept) in response to a viral video showing a man making death threats against Malaysia’s Prime Minister (PM) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The man also claimed to have been previously detained for allegedly planning to kill the PM.

“Don’t make me actually kill him,” said the man into a microphone, addressing a crowd.

Parts of his speech were met with applause, while police officers could be seen monitoring the situation from a distance.

These threats were made during the eviction process of Kampung Sungai Baru, Kuala Lumpur — which comes after years of pushback from some residents who were against redeveloping the area.

After continuous delay of the project, which was first proposed in 2016, the Malaysia government gazetted the land acquisition in 2021.

According to local reports, authorities were executing a court-ordered operation to demolish several homes yesterday.

Police received reports

The reports were lodged by both Kuala Lumpur and Selangor AMK at the Dang Wangi Police Headquarters around 8pm.

Mohammad Rais Hamdan, the Kuala Lumpur AMK Information Chief, expressed strong condemnation from young people regarding the threats, emphasising that such actions could destabilise the country’s harmony.

Dang Wangi Police Deputy Chief, Supt Nuzulan Mohd Din, confirmed that the police had received the reports and stated that the case would be investigated by the Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT).

Also read: Man Allegedly Threatens Violence Against PM Lee In Facebook Comment, Gets Arrested



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @lady_bugg11 on X and @anwaribrahim_my on Instagram.