Wig returned to deceased cancer patient in M’sia after mysterious mortuary noises

A Malaysian social activist recently shared a chilling story about a deceased cancer patient whose wig was returned to her after mysterious noises were allegedly heard coming from her mortuary compartment.

On 17 May, Chee Heng Kuan aka Uncle Kentang, founder of non-profit organisation Community Policing Malaysia, recounted the experience on Facebook.

He said he was honoured to assist with the case of a woman who passed away in March this year.

While signing the necessary documents, a forensic staff member warned him to “put back her crown”, referring to the woman’s wig.

Noises from mortuary led to wig being returned

The forensic staff shared that while on duty, he repeatedly heard strange noises coming from the deceased’s mortuary compartment.

Each time he checked, the sounds seemed to come from the same place.

Believing the deceased was trying to send a message, and with the police unable to locate her next of kin, they traced her last hospital admission to the emergency department.

When questioned, the emergency staff recalled that the woman had fiercely protested whenever anyone touched her ‘crown’ — the wig she wore during cancer treatment to maintain her appearance.

No more noises after wig is returned to the deceased

A nurse recalled how the woman had warned staff to handle her wig with care.

This triggered the forensic staff member’s memory — he realised the body had been collected without the wig.

He contacted the ward where she passed away, and the staff confirmed the wig had been left behind.

He immediately retrieved the wig, brought it to the mortuary, and placed it next to her body.

After the wig was returned, the noises from the compartment stopped.

The forensic staff explained that the patient had lost all her hair due to cancer treatment and wore the wig to maintain her appearance.

Fearing supernatural consequences after the warning to “put her wig back”, Mr Chee instructed the funeral parlour’s cosmetologist to ensure the wig was respectfully placed on her before the coffin was closed.

Promise made to find woman’s next of kin

Mr Chee then organised a dignified funeral for the woman, complete with flowers, chanting monks, and cremation rites.

Mr Chee believes the strange events surrounding the missing wig were a sign that he was “chosen” to ensure she received a proper send-off.

Now committed to locating her next of kin, he says the experience has strengthened his belief in life after death and underscored the importance of honouring the deceased with dignity.

