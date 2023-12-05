Dec BTO Launch Includes 4 & 5-Room Flats In Mature Estates Like Bishan & Bedok

HDB Launches BTO Flats In 8 Estates Including Bishan, Bedok & Jurong In December Exercise

‘Tis the season of giving and the Housing & Development Board (HDB) is doing that for potential homeowners with its December Build-to-Order (BTO) exercise which includes flats in mature estates like Bishan and Bedok.

With homes of various sizes ranging from 2-room flexi to 5-room units available, there’ll be plenty of options to choose from.

Here’s a quick rundown of what you can expect.

BTO flats in mature estates like Bishan & Bedok

BTO flats in mature estates are rare but those on the lookout for such units can turn their eyes to Bishan and Bedok.

According to HDB’s press release today (5 Dec), the project in Bedok, named Chai Chee Green, encompasses the following types of units:

Community Care Apartment (CCA)

3-room

4-room

5-room

Meanwhile, Sin Ming Residences in Bishan will only have 3-room and 4-room units, with selling prices (without grants) starting from S$374,000 and S$519,000 respectively.

2-room flexi units available in non-mature & PLH estates

Couples, families and even singles who desire cosier homes can consider 2-room flexi units which will be available in the three non-mature estates and Bukit Merah:

Petir Park Edge in Bukit Panjang – also has 4-room units

Jurong Arcadia in Jurong West – also has 3-, 4- & 5-room units

Woodlands Beacon in Woodlands

Alexandra Peaks in Bukit Merah (Prime Location Public Housing Model, PLH) – also has 3- & 4-room units

Woodlands also has another BTO project named Urban Rise @ Woodlands, which only offers 3- and 4-room flats.

Besides Alexandra Peaks, Ulu Pandan Vista in Queenstown is similarly under the PLH model, with 3- and 4-room units available.

To see the various projects in detail and the selling prices of the different flat types, you may visit HDB’s website here.

Those who’d like to make their applications for a flat may do so via HDB’s flat portal from today (5 Dec) till Monday (11 Dec).

Shorter waiting time for flats

HDB noted that four of the projects have waiting times of four years or less, with Sin Ming Residences having the shortest duration:

Sin Ming Residences (Bishan) – 32 months

Jurong Arcadia (Jurong West) – 37 months

Chai Chee Green (Bedok) – 39 months

Petir Park Edge (Bukit Panjang) – 48 months

The board said that it has been “working on various measures to reduce the waiting time for upcoming BTO flats”.

Thanks to such efforts, nearly 70% of flats launched this year have had waiting times of four years or less.

HDB expressed its commitment to offer more such projects moving forward and launch more flats with shorter waiting times (SWT) from 2024.

