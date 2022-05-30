Dee Kosh Pleads Guilty To Sexual Offences, Will Undergo Medical Assessment Before Sentencing

Dee Kosh Admits To 3 Charges, Including Obtaining Sexual Services From Minors

In 2020, former DJ Darryl Ian Koshy, better known as Dee Kosh, became Singapore’s most talked-about internet personality after multiple allegations of him sexually exploiting minors emerged online.

He was later charged in court in 2021 for seven offences. These include communicating with a minor under 18 to obtain sexual services and possessing obscene videos.

On 30 May, the YouTube personality admitted to three of the charges. He will undergo a medical assessment at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) before his sentencing on 28 July.

Four more charges will be taken into consideration for sentencing.

Dee Kosh pleads guilty to sexual offences

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that on Monday (30 May), Dee Kosh pleaded guilty to three charges. They are:

Attempting to procure an indecent act from a young person

Communicating with a minor to obtain sexual services

Making an obscene film

The 33-year-old DJ-host had filmed himself engaging in sexual acts with a man aged between 23 and 25 years old.

Kosh has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric examination at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) before his sentencing. This is to determine if he has a paedophilic disorder and is at risk of reoffending.

TODAY understands that four more charges will be taken into consideration during his sentencing on 28 July, including the possession of obscene videos.

If found guilty of making an obscene film, Dee Kosh could face up to two years’ jail and/or a fine between S$20,000 and S$40,000.

He could also face up to two years’ jail and a fine if found guilty of offering cash to a minor in exchange for sexual services.

For attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, he could face up to five years’ jail and/or a S$10,000 fine.

Dee Kosh offered cash to minors in exchange for sexual favours in 2017

According to TODAY, Dee Kosh sought out his victims on social media platforms like Instagram and Grindr between 2017 and 2020.

He would chat with them and ask their ages before inviting them to a “secret chat” on Telegram.

The “secret chat” had a function that allowed Dee Kosh to set messages to self-destruct after 30 seconds. He would also receive a notification if the victims took screenshots of their messages, which they were unable to forward to others.

Koh later offered them cash amounting up to S$2,000 in exchange for sexual services.

Dee Kosh told victims he would “teach them about production work”

ST reports that Dee Kosh approached victim “A2”, then aged 16, on 14 Feb 2017 when the latter was selling flowers outside a department store in Orchard.

Dee Kosh reportedly told A2 that he would “teach him about production work” and “help him gain confidence”.

The minor agreed. However, their conversations soon began involving more “sexual” topics.

Dee Kosh offered A2 cash amounting to S$2,000 in exchange for performing a sexual act on him, but the teen declined the offer.

The victim’s roommate recorded the conversation between Dee Kosh and the victim before they stopped contacting each other.

Later on 6 Mar 2018, Dee Kosh got in touch with another victim, “A1”, then 15, on Instagram. He offered the teen S$100 to S$250 in exchange for sexual offers four times within four months.

CNA also reports that Dee Kosh used a hidden camera to film his third victim, “A3”, while they were having sex.

A3, who engaged in paid and unpaid sexual acts with Dee Kosh between 2016 and 2020, was unaware they were being filmed.

Charged in court on 19 Aug 2021

The allegations first surfaced in 2020 when A2 shared an Instagram post about being sexually harassed by Dee Kosh in 2017. This encouraged more victims to speak up.

Dee Kosh denied the allegations at first. However, he later apologised and admitted that “there is truth to some of the things” being said.

On 5 Oct 2020, police arrested him at his Woodlands flat. They also seized multiple electronic devices, including mobile phones, a laptop, an iPad, and portable hard disks.

Forensic examinations uncovered 25 obscene videos on the devices.

A long-awaited closure for the victims

It has been many years since these traumatic episodes took place. Hence, the victims must be relieved that this saga is finally ending.

While it remains to be seen whether Dee Kosh has atoned for his wrongdoings and will never do such things again, this should serve as a warning for others not to abuse their power by taking advantage of the young and innocent.

Parents and guardians can also take this as a reminder to monitor their young ones’ social media activity, especially when it involves interacting with strangers.

