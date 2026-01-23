Rare Sambar Deer succumbs to injuries from traffic accident near Chestnut Trail

Deer succumbs to injuries from traffic accident, found near Chestnut Trail with suspected leg fracture

A male Sambar deer died along the northern loop of the Chestnut Nature Trail after succumbing to injuries from a traffic accident.

A hiker, Karen Chim, posted on Facebook about her discovery on the morning of 20 Jan, including pictures and a video of the deer.

Discovered while hiking at Chesnut Nature Trail

In the video, the Sambar deer is visibly struggling, repeatedly flailing its limbs while lying on the ground.

Towards the end of the video, one of its limbs bends unnaturally, exposing the flesh.

In her post, Karen said she contacted the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES). She added that ACRES referred her to the National Parks Board (NParks).

The Facebook group Save Sambar Deer posted a few hours later, stating that the animal had unfortunately died.

According to the post, a vehicle hit the deer at Bangkit Loop, and the animal managed to crawl some distance toward Chestnut Trail.

The deer succumbed to its injuries before the NParks team arrived at the scene, the post added.

The post also highlighted the importance of motorists slowing down and remaining vigilant for wild animals along roads in the area.

NParks unable to save deer

According to a statement by NParks’ Wildlife Management Group Director, How Choon Beng, NParks was alerted to an injured Sambar Deer (Rusa unicolor) along a hiking trail at Chestnut Nature Park at around 10am on 20 January 2026.

An NParks team arrived at the scene shortly after.

The deer had sustained critical injuries consistent with a vehicular collision and succumbed to its injuries.

The team removed the carcass.

Measures implemented over the years

Over the years, NParks has undertaken several measures to facilitate the safe movement of wildlife in Singapore.

One major implemented measure is the Eco-Link@BKE, opened in 2013.

It is an ecological bridge spanning the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) and allows animals to cross safely between the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

It is also the region’s first overhead ecological corridor.

In 2023, research into the effectiveness of the bridge highlighted more than 101 different faunal species sightings using it.

Exclusion fencing and hedge planting in hotspots

Furthermore, NParks introduced exclusion fencing and hedge planting at identified spots with reported incidence of vehicular-wildlife collisions in 2023 and 2024.

As a result, there has been a decrease in the number of Sambar Deer and Wild Boar roadkill incidents in Singapore from 2023 to 2024 in these areas, according to Minister of Education Desmond Lee, in a post on Facebook.

“Exclusion fencing and hedge planting have been implemented at three locations to date, and will be extended to nine more locations by 2026,” he added.

The exclusion fences will guide animals towards using the Eco-Link bridge and deter them from crossing the road.

They are around 1.8m tall to prevent large mammals such as Sambar deer from jumping over.

Furthermore, hedges will also serve as a natural visual barrier, deterring wildlife from reaching roads.

Multiple roadkill incidents in January 2026

Records show multiple instances of roadkill within the first month of 2026.

On 15 Jan, a fatal traffic accident involving two pangolins occurred near Bukit Timah.

As of 21 Jan, the Herpetological Society of Singapore has also recorded at least four snake deaths due to traffic collisions.

Mr How added that motorists “should be alert to animals crossing when driving along roads flanked by forested areas, especially where there are signs to indicate animal crossings.”

“Members of the public are reminded not to handle injured wild animals on their own.

For urgent reports of wildlife requiring rescue, they may contact NParks’ 24-hour Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600,” said Mr How.

