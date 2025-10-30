Defence Collective Festival 2025 has free craft workshops, paintball shooting, electric kart racing & more

What to expect at Defence Collective Festival 2025

Museums aren’t just quiet halls filled with old artefacts — especially not when it comes to Defence Collective Singapore (DCS).

More than just a museum network, the collective brings our nation’s story of resilience and unity to life through interactive exhibits that show our defence journey is as much about everyday Singaporeans as it is about those in uniform.

The group currently includes the Singapore Discovery Centre, Singapore Navy Museum, and Singapore Air Force Museum, each offering a unique slice of our nation’s story. And now, for the first time, all three are coming together for one big celebration: the Defence Collective Festival, happening from 15 to 23 Nov 2025.

Look forward to a line-up of workshops, games, and hands-on activities that bring history off the display boards and into real life — all while celebrating the people and stories that make Singapore strong.

Set sail for adventure at the Singapore Navy Museum

Ahoy, aspiring sailors, it’s all hands on deck at the Singapore Navy Museum on 15 and 16 Nov 2025, where free hands-on workshops and games will have you diving straight into naval life.

Start your mission at the Naval Engineering Workshop, where you’ll design and decorate your own model warship using recycled materials before putting it to the ultimate test: will it sink or sail once it hits the water?

Next, channel your inner naval communicator in the Semaphore Flags Challenge and learn to spell out secret messages using the classic semaphore system.

Or, if you prefer something with a little more action, take command of a mini sub in the Submarine Challenge, steering it through a clear tank filled with obstacles as you race against the clock.

Before you head off, swing by the Military Coins Showcase to check out an impressive display of intricate coins representing different SAF units and missions, each one a small emblem of pride and service.

And for those who love a good keepsake, the Museum Merchandise Sale has you covered with exclusive collectibles, apparel, and stationery, perfect for anyone who’s ever dreamed of life at sea.

Here’s more on the activities at the Singapore Navy Museum, and how to plot your course there:



Singapore Navy Museum

Address: 112 Tanah Merah Coast Road, Singapore 498794

Festival dates: 15 & 16 Nov

Opening hours: 10am – 6pm

Go on a mission at the Singapore Discovery Centre

From the sea to land, the Defence Collective Festival adventure continues at the Singapore Discovery Centre, where activities for both kids and adults bring Singapore’s defence story to life from 15 to 16 and 22 to 23 Nov 2025.

Young explorers can unleash their creativity at the AR Colouring Workshop and watch their drawings of defence vehicles spring to life in 3D, or share some love at Pen Your Wishes by writing thank-you notes to our soldiers and veterans.

Over at Build the Nation and the Carnival Booths, teamwork takes centre stage as kids construct their own Singapore-inspired landmarks and win prizes through classic carnival games.

Those craving more action can head outdoors for Let’s Get Outfield! to try camo face paint and pitch basha tents, or take aim at Crossfire Paintball to see who’s got the steadiest shot.

For something more hands-on, the Warrior Challenge puts teamwork to the test through fun physical obstacles, while Junior First Responder teaches essential first-aid skills in an interactive, confidence-boosting way.

And for those who love a good mystery, the Black Lake Series missions — Shadow Grid and Laser Battlefield — offer high-stakes games of strategy and survival that’ll get your adrenaline pumping (and hopefully, the whole family laughing).

Do note that some of the activities require pre-booking or payment, so march over to the festival website to learn more. And here’s how to find your way there:



Singapore Discovery Centre

Address: 510 Upper Jurong Road, Singapore 638365

Festival dates: 15 & 16 Nov, 22 Nov & 23 Nov

Opening hours: 10am – 6pm

Imagination takes flight at the Singapore Air Force Museum

After exploring life at sea and on land, it’s time to take to the skies. The Singapore Air Force Museum soars into action on 15 and 16 Nov 2025, inviting visitors to experience the thrill of aviation through a series of free, hands-on activities that blend fun, imagination, and national pride.

Budding pilots can earn their wings at the Aircraft Workshop, assembling their very own moving aircraft models, or channel their inner sharpshooter at Sky Blasters: NERF Challenge, where precision and focus are key to hitting the mark.

Those with lightning-fast reflexes can jump into Combat Fighter: The Reaction Game to eliminate virtual threats in record time, while aspiring aviators can climb into the Flight Simulator to feel what it’s like to take control of an F-16 fighter jet.

Younger visitors can also gear up at Kids’ Uniform Try-On!, slipping into pilot uniforms for a taste of life in the skies — a fun, hands-on experience that might just spark big Air Force dreams, and makes for an adorable photo op everyone will love.

As registration — which was required for visitors without an Activity Passport due to limited venue capacity — has reached full capacity, you’ll now need an Activity Passport to enter the Singapore Air Force Museum.

Ready for take-off? Here’s more info plus how to plan your flight path to the museum:



Singapore Air Force Museum

Address: 400 Airport Road, Singapore 534234

Festival dates: 15 & 16 Nov

Opening hours: 10am – 6pm

Complete missions at Defence Collective Festival to score limited-edition blind boxes

If you love surprises (and a good challenge), you’ll want to get your hands on the limited-edition blind box plushies waiting to be redeemed at the Defence Collective Festival.

To join the fun, you’ll need an Activity Passport, which unlocks special paid activities across the three Defence Collective museums. Choose between a Single Museum Pass for S$12, or go all in with the All Access Pass for S$32 if you’re ready for a longer adventure.

Once you’ve got your passport, it’s time to jump into action. At the Singapore Discovery Centre, you can take part in Recruit SingaPaw’s Escape Maze or Explorer SingaPaw’s Cultural Quest, where you’ll dodge obstacles, solve puzzles, and celebrate Singapore’s vibrant multicultural spirit.

Over at the Singapore Navy Museum, Military Expert Dior’s Trade Quest and Lieutenant Seymour’s Sensory Chamber invite you to hunt for hidden clues and test your senses through interactive missions.

Finally, the Singapore Air Force Museum takes things sky-high with Lieutenant Eli’s Sky Search and Captain Ted’s Little Pilots’ Runway, where scavenger hunts and electric kart races give you a taste of life in the cockpit.

Complete one of these paid activities, then head over to the redemption counter to claim your mystery blind box plushie, each one unique to its respective museum.

Exclusive Activity Passport discount for MS News readers

Kicking the Defence Collective Festival off with a bang, the launch celebration on 15 Nov 2025 promises an action-packed opening weekend at the Singapore Discovery Centre.

Festival-goers can look forward to special guest appearances by supercatkei and Cross Ratio artiste WHYLUCAS, while POWER 98 DJs keep spirits high with live music and on-ground energy from their radio truck.

If you’ve got your eye on an Activity Passport, here’s some good news: MS News readers enjoy an exclusive discount — use the promo code <SINDCFXSHARE> to get S$2 off a Single Museum Pass, or <ALLDCFXSHARE> for S$4 off an All-Access Pass when checking out online.

Getting there couldn’t be easier — simply hop aboard the free shuttle services running between various MRT stations and the museums for a smooth, fuss-free ride straight to the heart of the festival action.

For more information, visit the Defence Collective Singapore website.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Defence Collective Singapore.

Featured image courtesy of Defence Collective Singapore.