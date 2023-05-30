16-Year-Old Girl Stabbed & Bludgeoned To Death On Delhi Street, 20-Year-Old Man Arrested

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

16-Year-Old Girl Passes Away After Vicious Attack By Alleged Boyfriend

Harrowing details of a murder in a Delhi street have emerged after CCTV footage of the scene went viral.

On Sunday (28 May), a 16-year-old woman passed away after her alleged boyfriend viciously murdered her in a street in the Shahbad Dairy area of Delhi.

CCTV footage shows a 20-year-old man repeatedly stabbing her with a knife.

This is followed by him kicking the girl’s head while she’s on the ground, grabbing a stone slab, and dumping it over her at least three times.

Delhi police reported that the 20-year-old suspect, Sahil Khan, was arrested in a neighbouring state.

The attack had reportedly occurred due to the 16-year-old wanting to end her relationship.

Delhi murder caught on CCTV footage as man attacks alleged girlfriend with knife

Police said Sahil, who worked as an aircon repairman, and the deceased had a strained relationship.

The latter apparently wanted to end the relationship and ignored his calls.

It led to him threatening to kill her. Just a few days before the murder, Sahil had allegedly threatened her with a toy gun.

On 29 May, the deceased was on the street and on her way to celebrate her friend’s son’s birthday when Sahil accosted and cornered her.

She was stabbed over 20 times with a knife in the middle of the street while many people walked past without interfering.

During this time, just one passer-by tried to stop the man, but he soon walked off.

Following this, Sahil took a concrete slab and slammed it over the victim’s head multiple times, even walking away and returning to do so again.

“We found that he went to Rithala after the incident to dump the weapon. After this, he switched off his phone and boarded a bus to Bulandshahr,” The Indian Express reported a Delhi police officer as saying.

“He went to his aunt’s place and was later traced with the help of technical surveillance.”

The murder weapon has not been found.

Medical examination reveals over 34 wounds in Delhi murder

The victim’s body was medically examined and found to have over 34 wounds.

Around 20 were stab wounds, while the slab ruptured her skull.

Police are investigating why it took 25 to 30 minutes before anyone called emergency services or the police.

“It was a police informer who saw the body lying on the street and called us at 9.35 pm. None of the locals took any action.”

According to CCTV footage, the attack took place at around 8.45pm.

Police said they rushed to the spot “within minutes” of receiving the call.

16-year-old had been living at friend’s place

According to the girl’s friend, the victim had been living at her place for the past 15 days.

“She told me a few days back that she was in a relationship with Sahil and was having a fight with him, but I did not ask further as it was her personal matter,” the friend said, according to The Indian Express.

An officer said that the accused knew where the victim was.

He posited that Sahil found out where she was through her friends and common acquaintances.

