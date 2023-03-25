Deliveroo Riders Prepare & Distribute Meals At Yishun Mosque Weekly For Community To Break Fast

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Deliveroo Riders Help Yishun Mosque Staff & Volunteers Prepare Meals During Ramadan

The fasting month of Ramadan is usually a time when the community gets together to perform good deeds. Deliveroo riders are doing just that at Darul Makmur Mosque in Yishun.

Every Friday till 14 Apr, they will be assisting staff and volunteers at the mosque to prepare iftar or breaking of fast meals.

The initiative began yesterday (24 Mar) with much enthusiasm.

Riders help out at Yishun mosque during Ramadan

In a press release, Deliveroo Singapore shared about its partnership with Darul Makmur Mosque for Ramadan.

From 24 Mar to 14 Apr, over 60 Deliveroo riders will be helping to prepare and distribute meals there alongside staff and other volunteers.

The meals are served on large dulangs or trays, signifying a full return to communal gatherings after the pandemic.

Besides volunteering, riders can also join mosque-goers in breaking fast together.

Thereafter, some riders even joined the congregation for the Maghrib or sunset prayers.

They’re welcome to invite their family and friends, and the mosque even opens its doors to non-Muslims to partake in the activities.

Joint effort before mosque closes for upgrading project

Speaking about the project, Mosque Executive Chairman Hj Izuan Md Rais expressed his pleasure in working with Deliveroo and its riders.

The collaboration is especially meaningful as it’s the last Ramadan before the mosque commences a massive upgrading project.

According to BERITAmediacorp, upgrading works for the mosque will begin sometime in the first quarter of this year.

The S$14-million project will include the expansion of prayer spaces as well as the addition of classrooms and user-friendly facilities.

This will apparently be the mosque’s first major revamp since it opened in 1987. Fundraising efforts to fund the project appear to be ongoing.

The General Manager of Deliveroo Singapore, Mr Jason Parke, also said that the platform is committed to giving back to the community, especially during festive seasons.

“We are regularly looking for new ways to create positive impacts in the communities we work in and are excited to be collaborating with Darul Makmur Mosque this holy month, while potentially looking at other ways to work together in the future.”

“Recognising how important this Ramadan is to Muslims, especially as communities are once again able to come together in person, we are grateful to have the opportunity to observe this season together.”

If you’d like to join in the mass iftar, here’s how you can find the mosque:



Masjid Darul Makmur

Address: 950 Yishun Ave 2, Singapore 769099

Nearest MRT: Yishun or Canberra Stations

You may refer to the breaking of fast or Maghrib timings here.

Kudos to Deliveroo & its riders for contributing

Witnessing such an uplifting initiative by Deliveroo and its riders, especially for a meaningful occasion, is certainly inspiring.

We hope that it’ll bring the community together and enhance the ‘kampung spirit’.

Kudos to Deliveroo and its riders for contributing. Hopefully, we’ll see more of such wholesome gestures in the future.

