Delivery Rider Collides With Boy At Woodlands Bus Stop, Mother Seeks Compensation For Medical Fees

Delivery Rider Collides With & Injures Boy Alighting At Woodlands Bus Stop

When cyclists aren’t careful, they can pose a danger both to themselves and to others.

That was what happened at a bus stop in Woodlands when a delivery rider knocked down a young boy who was getting off the bus.

The accident left abrasions on the child’s leg, requiring him to receive treatment at a hospital.

On Friday (26 Aug), Shin Min Daily News reported that his mother is seeking compensation from the delivery rider for the boy’s medical expenses and taxi fare.

Boy suffers skin injuries after getting hit by delivery rider

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened on the afternoon of 16 Jun at a bus stop along Woodlands Avenue 3.

The boy was alighting from a bus when a food delivery rider allegedly collided with him, knocking him down.

The wheel of the bicycle then ran over the boy’s left calf, leaving several bloody gashes. He also sustained bruises and other minor injuries on his shoulder.

His mother, 40-year-old hairdresser Ms Lu, said that her son had rushed to get off the bus as it was raining and he wanted to avoid getting wet.

After the collision, she quickly rushed over to help her son up. He was crying and trembling all over, and his leg was bleeding.

Although the rider apologised and briefly checked the boy’s condition, Ms Lu claims that he tried to run off as he was supposedly in a hurry to deliver food. She had to stop him from leaving.

When she asked the rider for an identity card, he allegedly said he didn’t have it with him. She then contacted the police, who called an ambulance.

At that time, an older woman who witnessed the scene pointed out that the delivery rider did not mean to crash into the boy.

However, Ms Lu said that it didn’t matter whether it was intentional or not — the point is that he still hit someone.

Mother says delivery rider should be responsible for medical expenses

Fortunately, Ms Lu’s son did not sustain any particularly serious injuries.

A check-up at the hospital confirmed that he only sustained superficial wounds, much to her relief.

Wishing to hold the delivery rider responsible for the incident, Ms Lu now wants him to pay S$127 for her son’s medical expenses. She also wants to claim S$18 for the cab ride home from the hospital.

She hopes that the rider will contact her so they can have a discussion and come to a solution.

The accident has apparently traumatised Ms Lu’s son so badly that he is still afraid whenever he sees a bicycle.

Ms Lu added that if the rider had shown more care for her son and offered to call an ambulance, she wouldn’t be kicking up such a fuss right now.

Always be careful on the road

Be it on the road or the pavement, incidents like this show that everyone should be more alert and careful when using such spaces.

Hopefully, the delivery rider in this case will step up to take responsibility for his actions.

We also hope that this will serve as a reminder for cyclists – as well as all other road users and pedestrians in general – to be more vigilant. None of us want to end up being the next victim of an accident.

