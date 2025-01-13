Delivery rider in M’sia cancels order to help man having heart attack, earns praise from netizens

Delivery rider in Malaysia cancels order to help man having heart attack

Recently, TikTok user Firdaus Aswan, a delivery rider in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, cancelled his delivery task to help a man who was having a heart attack.

According to Sin Chew Daily, Mr Aswan was just about to complete an order when he saw a man sitting in a daze and breathing rapidly at the side of an establishment.

Suspecting that the man was having a heart attack, the delivery rider approached the man to check on his condition.

Mr Aswan posted a video of the incident on TikTok where it has since gained 269,100 views as of writing.

Delivery rider stays with uncle while waiting for ambulance

Mr Aswan called an ambulance for the struggling man and stayed with him to ensure his safety, as it was also raining heavily at the time.

“Uncle wait a while, I’ve called an ambulance. Wait for the ambulance to arrive, wait a while. I have already called,” he assured the victim.

In another video, Mr Aswan captures the ambulance arriving at 12pm. Responders then helped the man get onto a stretcher.

Once the man was in the ambulance, the rider thanked the paramedics and he wished that things go smoothly for the man.

“We shouldn’t care what race we help,” Mr Aswan said in the video, “the important thing is that we have to help people who are in trouble no matter what.”

Netizens praise delivery rider for helping man suffering heart attack

The delivery rider earned praises from netizens for his good deed, wishing that he would be blessed abundantly and his affairs be made easier.

One commenter even shared that, in their experience, delivery riders are always ready to help people in need.

Additionally, netizens wished that the uncle would recover quickly.

Several commenters also agreed with Mr Aswan, saying people should help each other regardless of race.

Also read: 16-year-old boy in Philippines performs CPR on elderly heart attack victim, refuses cash reward

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @firdausaswancarsproperty on TikTok